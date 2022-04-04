N4T Investigators: Constant fire alarms tormenting residents of Tucson apartment complex

TUCSON (KVOA) - A fire alarm has dozens of residents at a Tucson apartment complex furious and demanding action.
Residents at the Alborada Apartments on Grant Road near Stone Avenue told the News 4 Tucson Investigators the constant fire alarms have been very disruptive for more than a year since the apartments first opened.
The N4T Investigators first looked into the problem in January. While arriving for a scheduled interview with one of the residents, the alarm went off while we were there.
“We asked them repeatedly what’s going on,” said resident Neil Figley at the time.
The fire department responded as they had about 45 times at that point, according to Tucson Fire Chief Chuck Ryan.
Chief Ryan said data on the alarm system showed more than 100 activations. He said the alarm has become a nuisance for the department.
“The crews don’t want to be going out for something we can avoid going out for,” Chief Ryan said in January.
The apartment is managed by Stonecorner Real Estate, which has not been fined for the frequent false alarms. Management told the N4T Investigators they believe the main issue is residents smoking in their rooms. They said they reduced the alarms sensitivity, hoping that would fix the issue.
However several residents tell the N4T Investigators the problem has been continuing. One resident, who doesn’t want us to use their identity in fear of retaliation from management, shared a video with us of a recent alarm they said was going off for 10 hours before being turned off.
“It’s all night long. I physically get nauseous with the sound," the woman said. "I can’t handle the sounds, my dog is freaked out every time she hears it.”
Several other residents also spoke to us about the issue, they too were afraid of retaliation.
“It’s really annoying and becoming a safety hazard for us,” one man said.
“It’s very disturbing to everybody who lives here and they need to fix this,” another woman said.
But April Mills spoke to us without hiding her identity. She said she has had enough of the alarms and management.
“They don’t answer after hours phone calls, they don’t respond at all,” Mills said.
Mills and every resident we spoke to said the fire department has stopped responding to the alarms, which has them concerned there could be a delayed response if an actual emergency happens.
When we interviewed Chief Ryan in January he said, “we will always respond.” But Mills said that is not happening.
“They have told me numerous times they refuse to come out. They told me walk around the building, if there is a fire, we will come out if there is not," Mills said. "We will not come out whatsoever call us back when there’s an actual fire.”
But in a follow up email, a spokesperson for the Tucson Fire Department said that isn’t true writing.
“I just checked in with 9-1-1 Communications to double check on this, and no, that is not true," the email read. "The department has and will continue to respond to alarms at the building.”
The N4T Investigators emailed Stonecorner management for an update on the situation. It has been five days since the publication of this article and we have received no response.
In a previous statement released in February, its director of operations Patrick O’Hagin said, “we have had issues with the response time of the company that maintains our alarm system. One reason that it has taken so long is because we were being told by the company that the main panel was either malfunctioning or possibly someone on property was fiddling with the panel.”
Mills said she is tired of hearing “excuses.”
“This needs to be addressed it has gone on long enough it needs to be finalized they need to be held accountable,” Mills said.
The N4T Investigators previously asked Chief Ryan why apartment management has not been fined even though it is within the City’s power.
He said the Tucson Fire Department historically has not done that, but it is something he could talk to City leaders about.
If you have a story you'd like the N4T Investigators to investigate email us at investigators@kvoa.com or call our tip line at 520-955-4444.