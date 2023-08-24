N4T Investigators: Concerns raised as local rescue puts "dangerous" dog up for adoption

TUCSON (KVOA) - Several people have reached out to the News 4 Tucson Investigators concerned about a small dog that has been put up for adoption by a local animal rescue.
A few weeks ago, Lucy's Hope and Sanctuary put an adoption listing up for a mini-poodle named Romeo. The post made the dog seem sweet and innocent, but made mention that he doesn't like pets.
Ella Nesius, who has experience with dogs and has previously volunteered with Lucy's Hope, said that is a vast understatement because the dog bit off the finger of its owners elderly mother last year.
"It was completely unpredictable, it was not justified, it was a surprise to everyone that the dog went so far with the attack," she said.
Lucy's Hope business model is to try and help dogs who are unlikely to be adopted and suffer from behavioral or mental issues.
Nesius said she fears they are playing with fire and it's only a matter of time until someone gets injured or killed.
"They are lacking the knowledge, they are lacking experience to truly understand the animal in front of them," Nesius said.
After Romeo attacked the woman, Nesius said the Pima Animal Care Center stepped in and removed the dog.
"The dog was taken from them and the owners were hoping the dog was going to be put down," she said.
But that didn't happen. The News 4 Tucson Investigators asked PACC Director Monica Dangler why.
"When we consider it a public safety issue, we will euthanize a dog or cat in this case, we just didn't consider it a public safety issue," Dangler told us.
PACC turned Romeo over to Lucy's Hope to try and get him fit for adoption.
Ben Garagozloo is Lucy's Hope owner he believes there is a lot that goes into every dog bite.
"Although dog bites happen and are significant and an issue, there's also context behind every bite," he said.
He believes Romeo is different after spending months with a professional trainer.
"He seems to be doing well no issues with him," he said.
He offered a possible explanation for what could have caused Romeo to bite.
"Could be that a lot of times these types of dogs have knots underneath their coat where every time you touch them it's going to hurt them and the dog becomes conditioned to think that touch equals pain."
He provided the N4T Investigators short videos of Romeo appearing to be well behaved.
He said they have a strict application process and evaluation to make sure Romeo goes to an appropriate home for a dog with his history, such as no small children.
The full history of Romeo including the bite history is provided to make sure there are no surprises.
"That [way] we both set up the dog for success and also make sure that it's in the interest of public safety." he explained.
The News 4 Tucson Investigators couldn't find any record of lawsuits or incidents involving Lucy's Hope, but it's only been in business since 2019.
Nesius has done volunteer work with the rescue and says she's concerned about the risks involved.
"Just the way they approach what they do made me a little nervous and concerned about what is going on and how they are addressing this issue," she said.
Garagozloo defends his business model but encourages critiques and believes it's how to make a safer and smarter business.
"Any kind of constructive criticism is good for any kind of business to grow and I always welcome that in the rescue we have an open door policy," he said.
Romeo is still waiting to be adopted.
Garagozloo said he is working on building a true sanctuary where dogs that don't get adopted can live a decent life.
