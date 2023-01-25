N4T Investigators: Canceled music festival leaves hundreds scrambling for refunds

TUCSON (KVOA) - Hundreds of music fans fear they may be out thousands of dollars after the sudden cancellation of a highly promoted R&B and comedy festival, several of them from Arizona.
It was billed as an R&B lovers dream vacation but for ticket holders like Carol Samuels from Phoenix it turned into a nightmare.
"You're packed and you're ready to go and you, you spent money, you spent time, effort, energy, emotions, you're ready to go have a good time then oops all of a sudden you're not going anywhere," she explained.
The events in question, Solfest Punta Cana and Solfest Comedy Jam, were part of a series of back to back festivals at the Hard Rock resort in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. They were put on by a company called Music Getaways LLC which is based in California.
Samuels said she spent upwards of $12,000 for the events and travel and only learned about the cancellation through a midnight email sent by Music Getaways, less than 24 hours before her flight was scheduled to leave.
"I was devastated," she said.
Other ticket holders like Wanda Lewis, from Georgia, were already there.
"You sending one o'clock emails you should be sending one o'clock refunds," Lewis said.
Lewis also spent over $10,000 for what was supposed to be a surprise birthday gift for her husband.
Music Getaways is run by a renowned saxophonist turned promoter Warren Hill, who successfully put on a jazz festival at the same venue immediately before the other two events were to take place.
Lewis was there enjoying the jazz fest when Hill, who was supposed to perform, took the stage and gave some devastating news.
A fan who was recording the moment, Rose Carpenter-Elam, gave the News 4 Tucson Investigators cell phone video showing Hill explaining how he was supposed to perform but "his heart wasn't in it."
He went on to explain that Music Getaway's "seven year relationship with Hard Rock has come to an end" and that there would be no Solfest or Comedy Jam.
"Sometimes there's bumps in the road and this is a rough one I got to tell you," Hill said.
But he did not say what would be done for the fans who purchased tickets to the other events and what would be done about refunds.
"Nobody was as concerned about him not performing as much as where is our money?," Lewis explained.
Ticket holders who were staying at the Hard Rock Hotel then learned they had no further room reservations and were left scrambling to try and find lodging and for some it was a challenge to find flights home.
Upset ticket holders turned to Facebook and created a group that now has over 800 members, where they were sharing information and trying to figure things out together.
On January 13th Hard Rock Punta Cana, which is a franchise operation, issued the following statement:
"Dear Sol Fest 2023 and Sol Comedy Jam 2023 Attendees:
The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana regrets to inform you that, due to circumstances beyond our control and the control of the artists, the Sol Fest 2023 Event and the Sol Comedy Jam 2023 Events at the Hotel have been CANCELLED.
Additionally, if you are checking into the Hotel between Sunday, January 15, 2023, and Saturday, January 21, 2023, and you purchased your hotel accommodations through Warren Hill, Music Getaways, Sol Fest Events, or one of their affiliates, your reservation was unfortunately not confirmed.
Despite repeated requests from the Hotel, and months of diligent effort to secure compliance with our agreements, the third parties in charge of the Sol Fest 2023 Event and Sol Comedy Jam 2023 Event did not remit to the Hotel the contractually required payments for reservations in connection with the Events. Because these contractually required payments were not received, the Hotel was unable to confirm these reservations and was forced to cancel both Events and the unconfirmed reservations. The Hotel is taking appropriate legal action against these third parties for keeping guest funds and failing to remit them to the Hotel in order to secure your reservations.
We are sorry for this inconvenience, and we share in your frustration. If you would like to reserve a room at the Hotel during your originally programmed dates, please visit the link below, where you will be able to reserve a room(s) at the Hotel at a discounted rate:
Once again, we apologize for these circumstances, and we hope to welcome you to the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Punta Cana soon."
Music Getaways sent a statement to ticket holders blaming Hard Rock for allegedly changing the terms of their agreement at the last minute.
Then they sent another statement making more allegations, accusing Hard Rock Punta Cana of racism against their mostly African-American fan base.
"To our valued customers. We deeply regret that this festival has been canceled by the Hard Rock Punta Cana, not Music Getaways. Music Getaways had an agreement with the Hard Rock, but the hotel decided to change the terms of the agreement at the last minute, leaving MG no room to react or to comply. The hotel said that if MG did not follow the new agreement they would shut down Solfest Punta Cana & Sol Comedy Jam….And that’s unfortunately what they did. This all came about extremely suddenly, within days of the festival. This was out of Music Getaways control. We were unable to speak our truth, as we were under duress from the hotel in Punta Cana. And, the truth is, we wanted to get everyone home safely, before saying anything.
We are currently in the process of responding to customers and re-scheduling your vacations. If you have not reached out to our box office yet, please do so by emailing [redacted]
For those of you who are not aware, when you reschedule your package, we are offering 125% of your package price for a future festival of your choice. Thank you to all of our customers who have already rescheduled, we look forward to welcoming you back.
We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience that this cancellation has caused you. Although, this is the result of bad business practices by the Hard Rock resort, we take full responsibility for your Music Getaway experience. As we move forward, we are currently taking steps to sever our 7-year relationship with the Hard Rock resorts. We are also working with our strategic partners to provide a sustainable "Refund process" that will address the abrupt cancellation. We sincerely ask for your patience as we work diligently to make this right for you."
After those new accusations Hard Rock Punta Cana sent the News 4 Tucson Investigators the following statement:
"Due to circumstances beyond Hard Rock’s control, the Sol Fest 2023 Event and the Sol Comedy Jam 2023 Events scheduled to take place at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana were cancelled. The hotel afforded the event promoters every opportunity to comply with their contractually mandated requirements, however, the promoter failed to do so and refused to make the payments required under their agreements. As a result of these actions and recent false and defamatory statements made by the event promoters, legal proceedings are under consideration. Once again, we are deeply sorry for the inconvenience."
Derrick and Jamella Gory from Tucson also spent thousands for the events. They said they trusted Warren Hill due to his reputation as an artist.
"Definitely feel betrayed and surprised this happened," Derrick said.
They said they will no longer attend any events put on by Music Getaways or Hill.
"There's no way I would pay money again to see anything that he puts on," Derrick explained.
Music Getaways already had an "F" rating with the Better Business Bureau before this debacle. Most of the previous complaints were about a no refund policy that seemed to impact people during the height of the Covid19 pandemic when scheduled events were canceled or rescheduled.
There was a judgement in a small claims court in Los Angeles County, California filed in May of 2021. Last year, the judge ordered Music Getaways LLC to pay the plaintiff more than $5,000. The circumstances behind their claims are unclear.
Many of the ticket holders impacted by the latest cancellations are stating they will be taking legal action but so far the News 4 Tucson Investigators have found no legal filings against Music Getaways or Hill related to the situation.
The turn of events brought back bad memories for some who experienced a similar series of issues involving music events in 2015.
That year the Arizona Jazz Festival and a music cruise headlined by R&B artist Maxwell faced a sudden cancellation. That situation also left fans scrambling for refunds. Those events were held by a now defaulted Arizona-based promoter BTW Concerts LLC and its affiliated organizations. Former Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich went after the company to get refunds for ticket holders and banned them from organizing events in Arizona.
Carol Samuels said she was a victim of the canceled Arizona Jazz Festival in 2015 but was eventually able to get a refund. She said now she has trouble trusting any music festival promoters.
Music Getaways and Warren Hill have no known involvement with those past events.
The reformed Arizona Jazz Festival now has a disclaimer on its website saying it has no involvement with Music Getaways.
Several ticket holders for Solfest Punta Cana are reporting that their accounts attached to the Music Getaways website were wiped clean and no longer show their purchase history even for past events. Some of them now say their information has been restored.
Few people have had luck disputing their charges with their bank, some told us that because they were paying in installments for several months it went beyond the time frame that their banks would do a chargeback.
News 4 Tucson's Chief Investigative Reporter Chorus Nylander reached out directly to Warren Hill for comment but received no response.
Music Getaways is still promoting two other festivals it holds in Los Cabos and Cancun, Mexico. Music Getaways had announced the Cancun festivals would be held at a new venue not affiliated with Hard Rock several months before the Puna Cana events fell apart. Los Cabos was scheduled to be held at a Hard Rock but the venue has been removed from the event information on Music Getaways website.
It remains unclear if the events will be held as planned and what that could mean for people who have already bought tickets if they do not.
