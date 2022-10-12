N4T Investigators: Border Patrol seeing more cases of peer-to-peer car rentals used for smuggling

TUCSON (KVOA) - Last year the News 4 Tucson Investigators were the first to expose a new trend along the U.S.-Mexico Border, popular peer-to-peer car rental apps being used to smuggle drugs and people across the border.
Before our first report, Border Patrol wouldn't admit it was a problem agents were seeing but now say it's a growing trend.
The N4T Investigators have spoken to several people who host their vehicles on popular apps like Turo.
The first person who told us about their horrible experience was Chris Beaver of Tucson. Last year, during his first time ever using Turo, he had his car seized by Border Patrol after the renter was arrested for human smuggling.
Beaver was locked out of his car for three months while Border Patrol investigated the crime.
"It seems like it's happening frequently in our area," he told us.
He wasn't wrong.
We also spoke to Jorge Silva who operates a fleet of vehicles on multiple apps. He said his cars have been full of drugs, he had a woman murdered in one of his cars and has had several seized after being involved in human smuggling.
"Took like two months, I recovered the car all taken apart," Silva said.
The latest person to speak to us is Laura Sullivan from Phoenix. She also operates multiple vehicles on Turo. She told us she had one of her cars seized by Border Patrol on two different occasions in Bisbee. Both times were for human smuggling.
The car is still in Border Patrol's hands, Sullivan said she has no idea when she will get it back.
"Currently it's seized which can take a couple months I'm told and Border Patrol is not what I would call cooperative or forthcoming," she said.
Robert Ortiz with Border Patrol said it is a growing trend.
"We have seen it more and more, I think it's coming up on the two year mark we have seen these types of cases," Ortiz said.
Ortiz said it can take months to get the car back to its owner because unlike traditional rental cars the registration gives them no proof it's a rental.
"If there was a rental company involved as soon as we run records during our investigation we have a pretty good idea that it's a rental company but with peer to peer it comes back to the registered owner, that's what makes it more difficult we have to figure out if it's someone involved or someone involved inadvertently," Ortiz said.
We have repeatedly asked Turo about the issues they sent us a statement saying, "Turo continues to take trust and safety very seriously and has robust protections in place to support our community, including working with local law enforcement to recover the vehicles and covering costs related to incidents when they do occur."
For Sullivan, she wants to see Border Patrol do better at working with the owners of the rental cars.
"It would appear they almost see us as a problem which we're not," she said.
Some hosts told us they are no longer doing one day bookings because of the risk, some even going as far as to not rent to anyone under the age of 30.
If you have a story you'd like us to investigate, email us at investigators@kvoa.com or call our tip line at 520-955-4444.