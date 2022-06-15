N4T Investigators: AZ Association of Realtors addresses concern over 'racist' community rules

TUCSON (KVOA) — After a News 4 Tucson Investigation into a Tucson man receiving old racist community rules while placing an offer on a house, the Arizona Association of Realtors is weighing in on the issue.

Last week, the N4T Investigators spoke to Edward Diego who said he had placed an offer on a home in the San Gabriel Park neighborhood in Central Tucson and was provided the Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions (CC&R's) attached to the deed of the home. He said he was shocked and heart broken after reading them through.

The CC&R's contained the following rule:

“No lot shall be sold, conveyed, rented or leased, in whole or in part, to any person of African or Negroid descent; and for the purposes of the restriction, any person of more than one-fourth African or Negroid blood shall be deemed to be a person of African or Negroid descent. No lot shall be used, occupied or permitted to be used or occupied, in whole or in part, by any person of African or Negroid descent, except such persons as may be employed thereon as domestic servants by the owners, or tenants of any lot or part thereof."

The CC&R's were approved in 1946, which is included in the documents, Diego said he asked for any more current updated documents and was told there are none.

It is illegal today for such rules to be enforced. In 1948, the United States Supreme Court ruled that racially restrictive covenants could not be enforced. In 1968, the federal Fair Housing Act banned covenants discriminating on the basis of race, color, religion, or national origin.

Arizona law, A.R.S. § 32-2107.01(A), states: The [state real estate] commissioner shall execute and record in the office of the county recorder in each county in this state a document that disclaims the validity and enforceability of certain restrictions and covenants. The document shall contain a disclaimer in substantially the following form: It is the law of this state that any covenants or restrictions that are based on race, religion, color, disability status or national origin are invalid and unenforceable. If the invalid covenant or restriction is contained in a document that is recorded in this county, it is hereby declared void.

Diego said he wants to see the old language updated and amended, not just in the neighborhood where he is trying to buy a home, but all neighborhoods so no one is offended and hurt like he was.

"It just really reminded me of the systemic racism that was there in the past and probably something that still exists today," Diego said.

The N4T Investigators tried getting answers about who or what entity could go about carrying out such change. We discovered it is not the City; the San Gabriel neighborhood has long been without an HOA and the newly-established Neighborhood Association said it is out of its hands.

After our investigation last week, the Arizona Association of Realtors reached out to the N4T Investigators wanting to address the issue.

Eric Gibbs, the incoming president of the association and a broker at the Realty One Group Integrity in Tucson, said amending such documents would be very unlikely.

"I have talked to other realtors across the state that have also had this similar issue where the buyer sees these in there and wants them removed. The unfortunate part is it's very difficult to get those removed," he said. "Here's the case with 1946, that's not going to get changed because it's already recorded, and you can't go back and find every document that has it in there."

Gibbs said he trains his agents to have conversations with their clients informing them that the old rules are no longer enforceable.

For Diego, he said he is not going to let that stop him from trying to get the language changed. He said after our first story, he has been hearing from several advocates who want to help him.

"I have been reached out to by a few advocates who reached out to try and help, to see how we are going to be able to get a legislative law passed here in the state of Arizona to remove these CC&R's from various communities in Arizona," Diego said.

