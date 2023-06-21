N4T Investigators: Audit of HHS finds "red flags" for migrant child labor exploitation

TUCSON (KVOA) - An audit of Health and Human Service's Office of Refugee Resettlement found several areas of concern.
The audit, which reviewed cases from 2022, found more than 340 migrant children were released to non-relative sponsors who were already caring for multiple children.
Migrant advocacy groups such as Kids In Need of Defense (KIND) claim that is a red flag for child labor exploitation.
"This is probably a population that is the most vulnerable for forced labor, you have a child who is coming fleeing some sort of hardship some sort of extreme situation," said KIND Vice President Jennifer Podkul.
There have been more than 100 confirmed cases recently of migrant children exploited to work in midwestern slaughterhouses.
In 2021 the government released 138,917 unaccompanied minors. Of those 16,456 were released to distant relatives or nonfamily sponsors. In 2022, 124,781 unaccompanied minors were released, but more of them were released to non-family sponsors, 18,004. The main worries are when sponsors get multiple children.
"We want answers," said Congressman Juan Ciscomani who represents Southern Arizona in Washington D.C.
Ciscomani introduced a bill last week that calls for more vetting of migrant sponsors. A similar bill was introduced last legislative session but failed to pass. Ciscomani hopes the need now is clear.
"This is just another example of the terrible border situation that we have and this is one of the saddest parts of that broken system," he said.
But Podkull doesn't believe new laws are needed, she believes the current rules and regulations need to be followed.
"I don't think new legislation, adding requirements is what's going to move the needle on protecting these kids," she said.
In Tucson, Casa Alitas is the largest network of shelters assisting undocumented immigrants seeking asylum. Executive Director Teresa Cavendish says they do not deal with undocumented migrants but for the groups they encounter she said, "Once the individual(s) is released from custody and arrives at the shelter, part of our role is to assist the migrants with contacting their sponsor/family and arranging travel to their stated location. If the person is unable to travel to that location for some reason, such as a sponsor change, we assist them in submitting the new sponsor information to the appropriate DHS agency."
She told us she believes more needs to be done to protect migrant children.
"Anything that we can do is important for their safety and security we definitely need to know that they are going to families and sponsors who are safe and we need to know people are checking up on them to make sure they are not being exploited while they are in our country," she said.
