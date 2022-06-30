N4T Investigators: Athlete injured after accidentally running into light pole at Naranja Park

TUCSON (KVOA) — Massive light poles, built in the middle of sports fields are being blamed for injuries in Oro Valley.
A football player was recently hospitalized. So what is the Town of Oro Valley doing to prevent more people from getting hurt? The News 4 Tucson Investigators get answers.
A student-athlete went to catch a football, and ran face first into a light pole. A parent who saw it, says it’s the second time she’s seen kids run into the poles at Naranja Park.
"The problem is how close it’s located to one of the side lines, it’s literally one yard out of bounds," said Timothy Bohen with the Oro Valley Town Council. "And as you can see, it’s not padded."
Bohen learned of the hazard when a parent emailed him.
On June 9, a high school football player was taken off the field on a gurney. The police report says numerous people called 911 after the athlete ran into the pole “very hard” and suffered possible “facial injuries.”
"And before they could stop, they collided full speed with the pole," said Bohen.
"Really startling and scary," said athlete Jose Camarena.
Athletes and parents we talked to say the light poles need padding to protect players of all sports, including lacrosse, football and soccer.
"And they’re looking for the ball, they’re not looking for what’s around them necessarily," said Chris Dow. "That’s where accidents can happen."
So what is being done? The Investigators reached out to the Town of Oro Valley for answers.
"The Town of Oro Valley was saddened to learn of the unfortunate accident on one of our fields, and we wish the injured student-athlete a full and speedy recovery," said public information officer Lindsay Kerr in an email. "The Town takes very seriously the safety of our residents and guests, and we are actively looking into this incident.”
"I found that these poles were literally one yard out of bounds and at the five-yard line," said Bohen. "They’re not in the end zone. But rather they are in the field of play."
The N4T Investigators pushed for more answers. Considering just last month, The town broke ground on the Naranja Park expansion project. It is part of a $25 million park bond.
Four new fields are going in, but the light structures being built aren't changing. Soccer goal posts on wheels will also remain.
However, since the accident on June 9, a Town spokesperson said going forward, when it comes to field striping, they will implement a 20-foot safety clearance from the light poles regardless of the sport.
"And for games, coaches and game officials should be more mindful of it," said Camarena.
Bohen is asking the mayor and council to include light pole padding in the Town’s budget to protect people and to prevent lawsuits.
We reached out to the Golder Ranch Fire Department for an update on the player’s condition, but due to privacy reasons they could not comment.
