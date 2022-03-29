N4T Investigators: Assisted living home operator facing fraud charges speaks exclusively with N4T Investigators

TUCSON (KVOA) - A former operator of several assisted living homes in Tucson and Green Valley will soon be heading to trial is facing 15 felony charges for fraud and theft.
Jerone Davis was indicted in 2019 by the Arizona Attorney General. Prosecutors say 14 elderly residents lost more than $100,000 for fees they paid in advance.
The charges came after several residents were removed from multiple homes operated by Rancho Verde. The removal happened after several care takers reported not being paid and were walking off the job, potentially leaving residents without proper care.
The News 4 Tucson Investigators spoke with Glenn Vierra of Tubac. He is the executor of his late friend Amy Arbery’s estate. In 2016, Amy was staying at the assisted living home Rancho Hacienda in Tucson. Vierra said they were encouraged by Davis to pay for a year of care in advance. When Amy passed away a few months later, Vierra said Rancho Verde did not refund all the money.
“They paid a couple payments and the final payment was for $6,300 and that checked bounced,” Vierra said.
Vierra said it was Davis they dealt with when it came to the money.
“Mr. Davis should have to pay for what he did,” Vierra stated.
Davis agreed to sit down for an exclusive interview with the N4T Investigators. He said he is innocent of all the charges brought against him.
“There was no illegal activity that took place,” Davis said.
The Attorney General and various media reports have referred to Davis as the owner of the Rancho Verde homes. Davis said he was never the owner and believes the law will be on his side that he was not the party responsible. He also added he is not trying to point blame to anyone else because he believes no laws were broken.
“I have documentation stating I was a consultant,” Davis said. "I helped out with operations, but I was not the decision-making authority."
Arizona Corporation Commission records show that the owner of JDD Enterprises LLC, which over saw Rancho Verde, was Debra Muse-Wolff. Davis was added as a statutory agent and main member in 2017. The company’s Better Business Bureau profile lists Muse-Wolff and Davis as the owners. Davis said he does not know why.
The state has alleged Davis and Muse-Wolff were married. Davis said they had a nine-year romantic relationship. He said that he proposed and was mailed a marriage license. However, they never went through with the marriage.
Davis brought a pile of documents to our interview; he did not make any copies for us to have and only allowed us to record a few of the documents.
One was a document from the Pima County Recorder’s Office indicating no record of a marriage license between the two, as well as documents related to the beginning of Rancho Verde that had Muse-Wolff's name signed and Davis never mentioned. The N4T Investigators cannot verify the authenticity of the documents shown.
Davis said he has never held the necessary license to be a manager of an assisted living facility. The N4T Investigators reached out to the Arizona Board of Nursing Care Institution Administrators and Assisted Living Facility Managers (NCIA) its executive director said they could find no record of Davis holding a license.
Davis also denies not paying workers. He admits that it could be difficult predicting the business’s cash flow and when the residents were removed, he said it hurt them financially.
“That wasn’t due to illegal activity or misuse of funds," Davis said. "That’s just the nature of business."
Davis’ former business partner Sabrina Smith tells the N4T Investigators she believes he’s a “scam artist” and wants to see him never allowed to work around the elderly ever again.
Smith said she owned an assisted living home called Desert Villa in Tucson. She said she had a two-year lease to buy agreement with Rancho Verde, an agreement she said was made with Davis. She said the agreement allowed them to operate the home until closing on a sale. That deal was never completed because Smith said she had to take things back over after hearing several concerns from residents and care takers.
Smith said she reported the issues to the licensing board, adult protective services and the Attorney General just before the residents were removed in the other homes in 2017.
Smith believes both Davis and Muse-Wolff are responsible for not refunding the advance payments, as alleged by the Attorney General.
“I happened to be the only facility that still had an owner that was involved so I stepped in first,” Smith said.
Davis says he is innocent and the allegations have disrupted his life, leaving him unable to find a job. He says he is ready to put everything behind him, but wants “the truth to come out.”
His trial was scheduled for May 2. However, his public defender said on Tuesday, he expects the date to be pushed back and possibly scheduled for later this year. We will update you on what is determined.
The N4T Investigators requested an interview with the Attorney General's Office but have not heard back.
We also requested an interview with Debra Muse-Wolff, but have not received a response.
