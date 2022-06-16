N4T Investigators: Are summer school classrooms safe? Parents have concerns over unlocked doors and unsecured classrooms

TUCSON (KVOA) — As some school districts see record summer school enrollment, several parents have contacted the News 4 Tucson Investigators with concerns over unlocked doors and unsecured classrooms.

So, when it comes to summer security what’s being done? The N4T Investigators get answers.

Some parents and teachers said they want to see more physical barriers installed, others want more security enforcement.

"It doesn’t hurt in my opinion, to see more in the way of physical security," said Tucson teacher Scott Thompson.

"At our grandson’s school they have just heightened the security door," said grandparent Janice Findlay.

"I do think that the solution is not to turn schools into fortresses," said parent Thomas Beatty.

The Tucson Unified School District plans spend nearly $400,000 per year on eight additional school safety employees starting this fall. It was just voted on and approved Tuesday night by its governing board.

But when it comes to summer security, some parents feel not enough is being done right now and reached out to the Investigators.

“I just discovered that many of our elementary schools in TUSD have doors unlocked and unsecured during the school days. This is really a very dangerous situation especially in light of the shootings in Texas," a viewer named Walter wrote in an email. "I discussed this with TUSD security and they acknowledged this but stated that every night an officer goes to each school and makes sure every door is locked for the night. But not for the daytime when our kids are there. Unbelievable! What is TUSD doing? Not protecting our kids with something as simple as keeping doors locked during the time school is in session.”

We asked TUSD superintendent Dr. Gabriel Trujillo and his administrative team for answers over a Zoom interview.

"I think you can go to any school in Pima County and find a door open, find a gate open," Trujillo said. "What I’m going to ask these parents, is to give us an opportunity. Give us an opportunity to meet with those campuses, to do the assessments that we need to do. We are going to be highly active in walking around our summer school locations throughout the month of June. We’re going to be bringing these matters to the attention of principals, providing very structured guidance and expectations coming up soon."

Another parent in the Amphi district submitted his concerns via email.

"I decided to do a parent security check. I drove to the school, parked in front and walked right on in, no security, no buffer, no nothing," said a parent named Ed. "My first thought was, wasn't this tragedy enough to alert a security environment... Now! While I walked in, there was a teacher behind the front desk, and I introduced myself and shared with her that I was there doing a 'security check.' Nothing more. She explained to me that Coronado has an 'open door' policy towards the public. I shared with her that in light of what just happened, this practice needs to stop!”

We reached out to Amphi for answers, a spokesperson told us the superintendent is traveling but offered us an email statement.

"Amphitheater schools do not have an open-door policy for the public. We used bond funding several years ago to secure our campuses with single point of entry fencing in accordance with FBI and secret service school security recommendations," said communications director Michelle Valenzuela. "The district is planning training sessions this summer and into the school year to refresh our staff on best practices and ensure training is up to date. These are in addition to the regular training and drills the district and schools conduct throughout each school year."

"I don’t know what else we can do. The minute we put something in place, a perpetrator with bad intent discovers a way to go over it," said Findlay. "It’s like you build a six foot fence, and an eight foot ladder is built. I don’t know what the answer is."

Right now, Amphi has 2,600 students enrolled in summer courses. TUSD has 11,166 a new record for the district.

Dr. Trujillo attributes it to credit deficiency due to remote learning, and an eagerness to return to in person instruction. Also, he says more teachers took on summer school assignments this year to earn extra money due to rising inflation.

If you have a story you'd like us to investigate, email us at investigators@kvoa.com or call our tip line at 520-955-4444.