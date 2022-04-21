N4T Investigators: Are oil companies price gouging?

TUCSON (KVOA) - Gas prices are on a downward trend. However, Arizona’s prices are still higher than the rest of the county.
Right now, the average price in the state is $4.56 while the rest of the country is seeing $4.12, according to AAA Arizona. Tucson sits at $4.38 for a gallon of regular unleaded.
Oil companies deny they are price gouging. However some lawmakers in Arizona are not so sure.
Amid soaring costs, Congressman Tom O’Halleran wants to temporarily suspend the federal gas tax, saving Arizona drivers 18-cents a gallon. Motorists we talked to have mixed reactions.
"I am a retired combat veteran who lives on a fixed income from my VA benefits," said Deborah Martinez.
She says $3,200 a month does not stretch very far these days.
"Gas is the cornerstone of all cost of living, whether it’s clothing, groceries, entertainment," said Martinez. "It’s the oil companies, they have the opportunities, the permits, the workforce but they would rather save cost for themselves and continue to gouge people like me."
Tucson drivers paid an average $4.50 a gallon for gasoline on March 15, the highest price on record according to GasBuddy.
The rise in the cost for gasoline, came amid a spike in crude-oil prices to its highest level in nearly 14 years.
"I have no issues with energy companies making profits," O'Halleran said. "What I do have an issue with is the excess profits that you are making at the expense of the American people."
O'Halleran is among members of Congress calling for oil companies to lower gas prices instead of gouging consumers, and recently spoke at a House subcommittee hearing with oil executives.
He has introduced legislation to suspend the federal gas tax through the end of the year, potentially saving Arizonans about 18-cents a gallon.
"Eighteen cents would be a good start, but I think you could go further than that," said a driver who wished to remain anonymous. "That’s a band-aid on an issue, it doesn’t get to the core of it."
"The problem there is that those taxes are used to pay for things that we need like to repair roads and bridges," said Daniel Scheitrum an agricultural and resources economics professor at the University of Arizona.
Scheitrum says he doesn’t see any evidence of price gouging.
"Crude oil is a widely traded global market. It’s easy for events on the other side of the world to impact our price of crude oil," Scheitrum said. "It’s hard for our leaders to do anything about that."
"I feel there could be better policies and better things in place to keep gas prices low that aren’t being enacted," said Tucson resident Vincent Bianchi.
Martinez said, "The pump owners I know are not benefiting. It is only coming from the oil companies."
