N4T Investigators: Appellate court overturns decision to throw out student's lawsuit against UofA

TUCSON (KVOA) - It's a major case the News 4 Tucson Investigators broke and have been following for years.
Now the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals has overturned a Tucson federal judge's decision to reject a former student's lawsuit against the University of Arizona.
It was Michael Grabowski's dream to be a star track runner for the UofA, he turned down about 20 other scholarships to take a position with the UofA track team. That dream was short lived.
Grabowski was forced out of the program after he said he experienced serious incidents of bullying and homophobic slurs, even though he is not a homosexual, according to his attorney Bill Walker.
The News 4 Tucson Investigators previously obtained a video posted on social media in 2017 showing one of Grabowski's teammates making disparaging remarks about him and Grabowski's name next to the word "gay" on a white board in the background.
"Very badly wronged, I've been wronged by many people," Grabowski told the N4T Investigators in 2019.
That year he filed a $10-million lawsuit against the University, alleging assault, discrimination/retaliation, emotional distress and defamation.
Last year though a federal judge in Tucson threw out the lawsuit. This week the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled the lawsuit shouldn't have been dismissed, opening the door for Grabowski to continue his legal challenge.
His attorney Bill Walker said they are moving ahead, with some required amendments to the original complaint.
"I was pretty sure if I got a reasonable court the law was on my side," Walker said.
Walker told us Grabowski has since moved to Colorado to accept an offer from a different college.
He sees this latest ruling as a major victory but knows there's still plenty of work ahead.
"This was awful and the UofA administrators are going to have to come in and explain to us why they sided with people, who even put on Youtube, sexual discrimination against people and ruled for them instead of my client," he explained.
A University spokesperson told us they do not comment on pending litigation.
Walker said the next steps are depositions and eventually a trial date will be set.
News 4 Tucson will keep you updated as this case moves forward.