N4T Investigators: ADEQ trying to fill "hazardous" abandoned wells

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality is actively working to identify all the "orphaned wells" across the state.
ADEQ Air Quality Director Daniel Czecholinski says orphaned wells are, "The well has not been properly plugged, and abandoned so it means it's open to the atmosphere so it may be leaking emissions such as carbon dioxide."
So far he says ADEQ has identified more than 240 across the state, it's a growing number but because of a $25 million grant last year, they can identify them and eventually fill them.
"We expect the contractors we hired to go out in the communities and locate the wells, look at the wells confirm that they are orphaned and not properly plugged, look at potential mediation, and work with property owners to make sure we have access to the wells," he said.
There are dozens of wells in Southern Arizona, like one near Reid Park and several around Wilcox.
A woman who only wants to go by Jenny lives in Bowie near some of the orphaned wells.
"I have seen a natural gas explosion before and what that can do let alone a gasoline, something catches on fire underground. If there's an issue with any of those abandoned things they should be looking into it," she said.
But ADEQ said in Arizona gas wells are unlikely.
The types of wells we see in Arizona are primarily expiration wells for potash or fertilizer such as potassium also exploratory wells for helium that's the largest commodity right now in Arizona," said Czecholinski.
This effort is being celebrated by some environmental activists like Sandy Bahr with the Sierra Club.
"If we're going to address the climate issues then this is something we need to do," she said.
Bahr believes not enough was done by the state to prevent the pollution in the first place, she hopes more regulations and accountability for those responsible for the abandoned wells will be the focus moving forward.
"Let's put funding into preventing pollution, from preventing these types of situations in the future let's hold polluters accountable."
ADEQ said it doesn't expect to have boots on the ground fixing the issues until at least the end of Summer.
