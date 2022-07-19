N4T Investigators: 9 dogs removed from 'pet resort', license revoked after dog dies while in their care

TUCSON (KVOA) — Animals boarded at a self-proclaimed pet resort in Marana have been removed by government animal services Tuesday after a News 4 Tucson Investigation revealed that a dog died while in the kennel's care.

Back on July 11, the News 4 Tucson Investigators shared that Ceasar Nava's German Sheppard-lab mix, Ella died while she was in the care of Buhrke's Pet Resort from July 2 through July 5.

Buhrke's Pet Resort owner, Steve Buhrke later confirmed Ella was found dead when his daughter was overseeing operations while he was out of town. He said his daughter is trained to do everything needed to run the operations while he was away. He said according to his daughter, she saw Ella alive earlier in the morning.

Buhrke also stated that the kennel loses about "one to two dogs per year."

According to a necropsy report, Ella likely died from heat-related illness, based on where she was found and some abnormalities of the brain and other areas being consistent with past cases. However, they said there is no way for them to definitively say she died from the heat.

After Marana Animal Services launched an investigation into the case, a sign was placed on the Buhrke's Pet Resort's office door from the Town of Marana by Friday evening, informing the public of the revoked license.

In a press release shared by the Town of Marana Thursday, MAS released that "sufficient grounds for revocation of the business license under Town Code," prompting town personnel to remove nine animals from the kennel and transport them to the Humane Society of Southern Arizona.

The dogs will remain in their care until their owners reclaim the dogs or they are officially surrendered by their owners to the humane society. Two of the nine dogs have been picked up by their owners, as of Tuesday evening.