N4T Investigators: 2-year-old inspection report says San Simon firehouse should be 'torn down'

SAN SIMON, Ariz. (KVOA) - In the small rural town of San Simon, there is an issue getting attention beyond its isolated corner of Cochise County.
The community only has one fire station that is operated by a limited, fully volunteer staff. Rebecca Phifer is a local resident and former board member of the San Simon Fire District; she is sounding the alarm for a fire she says is brewing within the fire district.
“Their attitude is no we just do it the San Simon way, but to me people’s lives are at stake,” Phifer said.
Phifer said she resigned from the board a year ago because she felt uncomfortable being involved after several concerning things she saw and did not want to be responsible for.
She says one of her main concerns is the structural integrity of the firehouse.
She provided the News 4 Tucson Investigators with an inspection report compiled by Southwest Building Inspection Service Inc. out of Sierra Vista.
The report was dated February 2020.
The inspector found a long list of major problems with the fire station including faulty wiring, a split septic tank, dangerous roof and serious foundation issues.
The N4T Investigators could see clear signs of cracking by the foundation all the way from the street several yards away.
The inspector issued the opinion that the building should be “condemned” and “torn down.”
Phifer said the Fire District and its administration have ignored the issue for the past two years and the County has not been of assistance.
She said the cost for a new fire house will likely be more than a million dollars, not money the town has just lying around. She said the fire district’s annual budget is only around $100,000.
“We’re not going to get no million dollars to put in a brand-new fire station," said Jacqueline Noland who lives next to the fire station. "Why do we need a fire station here that costs that much money?”
Noland said she had just called the County demanding the building be shut down before she spoke with us.
“And I said let's just shut it down until they can bring it up to code,” Noland explained.
She believes the fire department serves no purpose and said they hardly respond to calls anyway. She wants to see the fire district dissolved.
“I’ve got a bucket,” Noland said. "If I have to, (I'll) run to a fire and help a neighbor out.
County Supervisor Peggy Judd represents the San Simon area and is well aware of the inspection’s findings. She said the fire district has been trying to get grants to fund a new firehouse, she believes they will be successful in figuring that out soon.
“They’ve already gone to world development council, they’ve tried to get grants to put that together and all of that was put off because of Covid," Judd explained. "This report was before Covid so everything slowed down."
But Phifer said that due to a lack of properly recorded data such as volunteer service hours and other discrepancies she believes the fire district will not be able to get a grant large enough.
“We do not have the data or the history to obtain grants the size we are going to need for this building,” she said.
She believes no one should be inside of the firehouse even while waiting for the funding for a new one.
The N4T Investigators emailed the interim fire chief and fire district administrator. We received a response that they have received our request and informed the board that we are seeking comment. However, we have yet to receive any further response.
