Mystery solved: Pipe leaking water into Tucson wash belongs to the City

TUCSON (KVOA) - A mysterious water source, leaking into a Tucson wash has been identified. It’s an update to a story News 4 Tucson brought you last week.

Residents discovered water flowing into the Alamo Wash bed non-stop over a five week period. Our cameras captured it bubbling from a pipe in the wash near the Palo Verde Park Neighborhood. The leak was discovered by a resident walking her dogs, who reported it multiple times over several weeks.

Tucson Water says the four inch pipe has been repaired. The pipe originates at the well between Alamo Wash and Mann Avenue, and delivers water to residents.

The rupture was caused by excessive debris in the wash that created stress on the pipe during a rainstorm.