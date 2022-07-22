 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS
MORNING TO 8 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 107 to
114 expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro
Area, South Central Pinal County, and the Upper Gila River
Valley.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS...High Heat Risk. Overexposure can cause heat cramps
and heat exhaustion to develop and, without intervention, can
lead to heat stroke.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Mystery solved: Pipe leaking water into Tucson wash belongs to the City

  Updated
  • 0
TUCSON (KVOA) - A mysterious water source, leaking into a Tucson wash has been identified. It’s an update to a story News 4 Tucson brought you last week.

Residents discovered water flowing into the Alamo Wash bed non-stop over a five week period. Our cameras captured it bubbling from a pipe in the wash near the Palo Verde Park Neighborhood. The leak was discovered by a resident walking her dogs, who reported it multiple times over several weeks.

Tucson Water says the four inch pipe has been repaired. The pipe originates at the well between Alamo Wash and Mann Avenue, and delivers water to residents.

The rupture was caused by excessive debris in the wash that created stress on the pipe during a rainstorm.

