MyPillow CEO says FBI seized his cellphone

MyPillow founder and CEO Mike Lindell is saying the FBI has seized his cellphone and questioned him about an election tampering case taking place in Colorado.
Lindell spoke about the seizure during his podcast, "The Lindell Report", saying federal agents stopped him while he was going through a restaurant's drive-thru in Mankato, Minnesota.
The FBI released a statement regarding the seizure, saying they wouldn't comment but did confirm a federal judge authorized a search warrant at the Minnesota location.
Lindell, who is a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump says he was also asked about dominion voting machines used in Colorado's elections.
The voting-machine maker has sued the MyPillow CEO for $1.3 billion over his campaign of false claims about the 2020 election.