MVD fails to inspect some contracted CDL providers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - According to a recent report by the Arizona Auditor General the Motor Vehicle Department has failed to inspect some contracted CDL providers and examiners in a timely manner.
MVD’s inspections regularly identify violations that if not identified and timely addressed, could allow unqualified or potentially unsafe individuals to receive a CDL thereby jeopardizing the safety of drivers, pedestrians, and bus passengers, including schoolchildren, in Arizona and nation-wide.
Federal regulations require states to inspect CDL providers and their examiners every 2 years and take prompt remedial action when they identify noncompliance.
As of December 2022, MVD did not inspect 19 percent of CDL providers and 56 percent of CDL examiners at least once every 2 years as required.
CDLs are required for individuals to operate commercial motor vehicles, such as large trucks.
