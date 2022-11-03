Musk plans to cut Twitter workforce

Elon Musk is planning to cut half of twitter's workforce to reduce costs.
That amounts to nearly 3700 workers.
Musk is expected to inform the affected employees on Friday.
The Tesla and SpaceX CEO is also expected to require employees who were once authorized to work remotely to report to twitter offices in and beyond San Francisco.
Reversing Twitter's existing work-from-anywhere policy, although some exceptions could be made.
Musk previously denied a New York Times report that he was planning to lay off employees before November 1st, to avoid having to pay out vested stock options.