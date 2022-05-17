Musk holds Twitter deal, wants numbers on spam accounts

Elon Musk says the twitter deal will not move forward unless the number of bot accounts is clarified.
Musk says he needs proof that the number of bot and spam users on the site is less than five percent.
But in a tweet Tuesday morning, Musk cited a report saying as many as 20 percent of Twitter users may be fake and says that number could be even higher.
Also saying that his offer was "based on Twitter's SEC filings being accurate".
Currently, Twitter does not require users to register using their real identities and allows automated and fake profiles on the service.