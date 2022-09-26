Musk faces deposition ahead of Twitter trial

Tesla CEO Elon Musk faces a deposition with Twitter ahead of an October trial.
The deposition is expected to begin today and last through Wednesday.
Musk will spend the next few days with Twitter lawyers answering questions that will determine whether he must carry through with his $44 billion agreement to acquire the social platform after attempting to back out of the deal.
It is not clear whether he will appear in person for the deposition or by video.
The trial is set to begin on October 17th in a Delaware court, where its scheduled to last five days.