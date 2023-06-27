Musician finds his groove out in the Tucson heat

TUCSON (KVOA) - On a scorcher of a June afternoon in the Sonoran Desert Monday, Earl Clark, 71, and his dog love to play in the park.
"When I play my music, I'm happy," Clark said. "And, I don't even feel the heat."
Even when the temperature reaches 111, Earl is in his element. A cooling center at the Donna Liggins Recreation Center is just a few feet away from the park where Earl likes to play some tunes.
"Well, I play for like an hour or two and then I go inside, you know," he said. "I like the openness, the trees. Look at the green. It's amazing. It lifts my spirits."
But, for others battling this oppressive heat, an air-conditioned indoor setting can be a lifeline.
The City of Tucson has six cooling centers open during certain times in the summer months.
"We don't want anyone to be out there suffering in the heat when we can help them out," AnysaMarie Holguin said. Holguin is a recreation assistant with the City of Tucson Parks and Recreation Department. "It's super hot and no one should have to stay out there for more than a few minutes. So, we and other centers provide a space that either has AC or fans and cold water for them to go ahead and take a break from being outdoors."
David Wilson is living in his car. He spent Monday afternoon at a cooling center.
"I'm 67 now," Wilson said. I can't take it, it's so hot. The last few days, putting water on myself, sitting in my [Toyota] Prius. I can't run the air conditioner all day every day."
Back outside, with the sun beaming down and his dog nearby,
Earl is in the zone, strumming his guitar and feeling the warmth of his music.
"It's hot," he said. "It's hot but when I hear like a tune or a chord, a melody, the heat just fades away."