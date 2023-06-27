 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with with a high heat risk
and temperatures between 105 to 113 degrees.

* WHERE...Tucson Metro Area, Southeast Pinal County, Santa Cruz,
Cochise, Graham, and Greenlee Counties below 6000 feet.

* WHEN...In effect until 8 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Musician finds his groove out in the Tucson heat

Tucson, Arizona skyline

TUCSON (KVOA) - On a scorcher of a June afternoon in the Sonoran Desert Monday, Earl Clark, 71, and his dog love to play in the park.

"When I play my music, I'm happy," Clark said. "And, I don't even feel the heat."

Even when the temperature reaches 111, Earl is in his element. A cooling center at the Donna Liggins Recreation Center is just a few feet away from the park where Earl likes to play some tunes.

"Well, I play for like an hour or two and then I go inside, you know," he said. "I like the openness, the trees. Look at the green. It's amazing. It lifts my spirits."

But, for others battling this oppressive heat, an air-conditioned indoor setting can be a lifeline.

The City of Tucson has six cooling centers open during certain times in the summer months.

"We don't want anyone to be out there suffering in the heat when we can help them out," AnysaMarie Holguin said. Holguin is a recreation assistant with the City of Tucson Parks and Recreation Department. "It's super hot and no one should have to stay out there for more than a few minutes. So, we and other centers provide a space that either has AC or fans and cold water for them to go ahead and take a break from being outdoors."

David Wilson is living in his car. He spent Monday afternoon at a cooling center.

"I'm 67 now," Wilson said. I can't take it, it's so hot. The last few days, putting water on myself, sitting in my [Toyota] Prius. I can't run the air conditioner all day every day."

Back outside, with the sun beaming down and his dog nearby,

Earl is in the zone, strumming his guitar and feeling the warmth of his music.

"It's hot," he said. "It's hot but when I hear like a tune or a chord, a melody, the heat just fades away."