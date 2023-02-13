Murals in Tucson raise $150,000 for local nonprofits

TUCSON (KVOA) - Four Southern Arizona nonprofits received a total of $150,000 dollars Monday from NOVA Home Loan's "Where We Call Home" giving campaign.
Local artist Pen Macias was commissioned by NOVA to paint two murals; one depicting a Gila monster which was located at the Reid Park Zoo and one of a cityscape and wildflowers which was placed in the Botanical Gardens.
Community members were encouraged to post pictures of the art and tag NOVA Home Loans on Instagram or Facebook. For every post, NOVO donated $25 to the four nonprofits.
The donations raised up to $150,000, and supported the Reid Park Zoo, Boys and Girls Club of Tucson, Youth on Their Own and Habitat for Humanity.
The venture also supported art created by Macias, who appreciated the opportunity to display her work in public.
“It's like a dream to have my artwork at the zoo and the Botanical Gardens,” Macias said. "I think what's really cool is, everybody wins. They're like, ‘We want to support the community. We want to generate some excitement in the community and we want to support art.’ So, how cool is that?”
In the past, the mortgage lender has donated $180,000 to nonprofits, sponsored youth and school sports teams, and organized an annual event for children in Tucson to have gifts during the holidays.