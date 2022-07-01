Multiple vehicles involved in collision on east side

TUCSON (KVOA) — A crash involving a multiple vehicles has prompted traffic delays on the east side Friday afternoon.
According to Tucson Police Department, a woman was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries in connection to a collision that occurred near Wilmot Road and Fifth Street.
TPD also confirmed that occupants of another vehicle involved required further medical treatment after they sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.
The department said a man was detained in connection to the crash
Vehicular accident at 5th Street/ Wilmot. TPD is on the scene. Details today on @KVOA #news4tucson pic.twitter.com/Z0N1C2tEMz— Edgar Ybarra (@Edgar_Cameraman) July 1, 2022
The area is expected to be closed for the next several hours. Motorists are advised to avoid the area at this time.
EDITOR'S NOTE: News 4 Tucson previously reported that a Sun Tran was involved in the collision. Tucson Police Department later confirmed that the bus was not involved in the crash.