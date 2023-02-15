 Skip to main content
...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING
TO 9 AM MST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Hard Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures
as low as 25 expected. For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds
25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation.

* WHEN...For the Hard Freeze Warning, from 11 PM Wednesday to 9
AM MST Thursday. For the Wind Advisory, until 11 PM MST this
evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Multiple Vail schools cancel classes Wednesday

School bus

TUCSON (KVOA) - Five schools in the Vail Unified School District canceled classes Wednesday in response to a shelter-in-place order following a chemical spill on I-10.

VUSD says all classes will be canceled at the following schools for today:

- Vail Academy and High School

- Cottonwood Elementary School

- Desert Willow Elementary School

- Desert Sky Middle School

- Mesquite Elementary School

- Elgin Elementary School

shelter in place

The district says bus service to the areas affected by the DPS shelter in place order will be canceled today to all other schools.

All other schools within the Vail School District will start two-hours late.

Bus services outside of the shelter in place order will continue to run on the two-hour delay schedule.

