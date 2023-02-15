Multiple Vail schools cancel classes Wednesday

TUCSON (KVOA) - Five schools in the Vail Unified School District canceled classes Wednesday in response to a shelter-in-place order following a chemical spill on I-10.
VUSD says all classes will be canceled at the following schools for today:
- Vail Academy and High School
- Cottonwood Elementary School
- Desert Willow Elementary School
- Desert Sky Middle School
- Mesquite Elementary School
- Elgin Elementary School
The district says bus service to the areas affected by the DPS shelter in place order will be canceled today to all other schools.
All other schools within the Vail School District will start two-hours late.
Bus services outside of the shelter in place order will continue to run on the two-hour delay schedule.