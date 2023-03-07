Multiple In-person and virtual Plan Tucson Community Workshops begin this week

TUCSON (KVOA) - The City of Tucson is updating Plan Tucson, which was adopted by Tucson voters in 2013.
This update will result in a growth plan that reflects the Tucson community’s shared goals for the next 20 years.
Plan Tucson covers a wide range of topics, including housing, water, transportation, parks, community safety, and much more.
You can have your voice heard by registering to attend a Community Workshop. Virtual and in-person options are available:
- Wednesday, March 8, 9-11am, Zoom - Virtual
- Tuesday, March 14, 5:30 – 7:30pm, Donna Liggins Center
- Saturday, March 18, 10am – 12pm, Udall Park, Ramada #6
- Wednesday, March 22, 7 – 8pm, Zoom - Virtual
- Thursday, March 30, 5:30 – 7:30pm, El Pueblo Center (Spanish Workshop)
- Saturday, April 8, 10am – 12pm, Lincoln Park, Ramada #1
If you are unable to attend, you can still give your input with the Phase 1 Online Survey here.
You can contact PlanTucson@tucsonaz.gov or (520) 837-4018 with any questions or are requesting translation services or other accommodations.
