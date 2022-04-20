 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MST FRIDAY FOR
LOW HUMIDITY...STRONG WINDS AND VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER RATINGS FOR
EASTERN FIRE WEATHER ZONE 150, AND MOST OF ZONES 151, 152, 153,
AND 154...

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM MST Friday.

* AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Fire weather zone 150, and most of Fire
weather zones 151, 152, 153 and 154.

* TIMING...From 11 AM MST Friday morning to 8 PM MST Friday
evening.

* WINDS...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

Multiple collisions on SB I-19 near Sahuarita prompt dispatch of medical helicopter

  • Updated
  • 0
Green Valley Fire District

TUCSON (KVOA) - A medical helicopter has been dispatched to Sahuarita in reference to multiple collisions that occurred Interstate 19 Wednesday afternoon.

In Twitter post shared by Green Valley Fire District at around 3:54 p.m. Wednesday, personnel with GVFD and Rural Metro Fire Department are working multiple crashes on southbound I-19 at Sahuarita Road.

Heavy traffic delays have been reported at this time.

While the medical helicopter is en-route to the scene, GVFD has not yet released the severity of the injuries sustained or the total number of individuals injured in connection to the crashes.

Details are extremely limited at this time.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest details.

Have a news tip or would like to report a typo? Email Anthony Victor Reyes at areyes@kvoa.com.

