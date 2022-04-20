Multiple collisions on SB I-19 near Sahuarita prompt dispatch of medical helicopter

TUCSON (KVOA) - A medical helicopter has been dispatched to Sahuarita in reference to multiple collisions that occurred Interstate 19 Wednesday afternoon.
In Twitter post shared by Green Valley Fire District at around 3:54 p.m. Wednesday, personnel with GVFD and Rural Metro Fire Department are working multiple crashes on southbound I-19 at Sahuarita Road.
Heavy traffic delays have been reported at this time.
While the medical helicopter is en-route to the scene, GVFD has not yet released the severity of the injuries sustained or the total number of individuals injured in connection to the crashes.
#GVFire and #RuralMetro working multiple traffic incidents on southbound I19 south of Sahuarita RD. A medical helicopter is enroute. Avoid the area and use caution. #I19 #TrafficAccident pic.twitter.com/JEqp1aMqHy— Official GV Fire PIO (@GVFDPIO) April 20, 2022
Details are extremely limited at this time.
