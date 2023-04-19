Multiple arrests have been made in the murder investigation of Malik Brooks

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Pima County Sheriff's Department have made arrests for the murder of Malik Brooks.
On April 2 deputies responded to a location on Catalina Highway near Rose Canyon Lake to the report of a deceased person.
Deputies located 24-year-old Malik Brooks with obvious signs of trauma.
Pima County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Unit detectives have made arrests in the murder investigation of Malik Brooks. Muhidin Kassim, Quinton Holt, Dereck Ashe, and Christopher Ellis were identified as suspects in the murder.
All of the listed suspects have been arrested, and Kassim, Holt and Ashe are currently confined in the Pima County Jail.
Ellis has also been arrested with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service and is currently confined in Belton, Texas.
This investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 911. You can also submit an anonymous tip, with the potential for a reward, by text or phone at 88crime (520-822-7463) or by going to 88Crime.org.
