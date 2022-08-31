Multi-state AGs ask Congress for airline passenger protection

TUCSON (KVOA) — Dozens of attorneys general are calling on U.S. Congress to hold passenger airlines accountable for consumer complaints.
Wednesday, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich joined a coalition of 36 attorneys general asking Congress to allow them to enforce state and federal consumer protections for airline travelers.
"It would give consumers an option in their own state to have someone handle their own consumer protection matters when it comes to the airline industry," said Katie Conner with the Arizona Attorney General's Office.
Brnovich's team said current federal law places responsibility on the U.S. Department of Transportation, but the coalition of AGs said shifting to an agency more focused on consumer protection like the Department of Justice or Federal Trade Commission, could lead to stronger enforcement for the airline industry.