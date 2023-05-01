 Skip to main content
...PM-10 HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR THE RILLITO (NEAR MARANA) AREA
ON THROUGH THIS EVENING...

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) has issued a
PM-10 High Pollution Advisory for the Rillito (near Marana)
area through this evening.

An episode of strong and gusty winds is forecast to generate
areas of blowing dust that may result in local PM- 10 concentrations
that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects increase as air
quality deteriorates.

Coarse particulate matter - also known as PM-10 - is an air
contaminant that can aggravate heart and lung disease conditions,
especially in older adults, children, and those with asthma. A
decrease in physical activity is recommended.

Consolidate your travel, stabilize loose soils, slow down or avoid
travel on dirt roads, reduce or eliminate fireplace use, and avoid
using gas-powered lawn equipment.

For details on this High Pollution Advisory, visit the ADEQ internet
site at www.azdeq.gov/forecast/rillito or call 602-771-2300.

Mt. Lemmon fire estimated to be 90% contained, road now open

  • Updated
  • 0

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The road to Mt. Lemmon is now open. Pima County Sheriff's Department is estimating that the fire is 90% contained.

PCSD asks that drivers watch for fire crews between mile post 4 and 5. There is no stopping between mile post 4 and 5.

News 4 Tucson and Chorus Nylander with the latest on a fire on Mt. Lemmon.

PCSD has not yet identified a cause for the fire.

According to the PCSD, about 150-200 acres have burned. 90% is estimated to be contained. 

News 4 Tucson will keep you updated if conditions change.

