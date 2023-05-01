Mt. Lemmon fire estimated to be 90% contained, road now open

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The road to Mt. Lemmon is now open. Pima County Sheriff's Department is estimating that the fire is 90% contained.
PCSD asks that drivers watch for fire crews between mile post 4 and 5. There is no stopping between mile post 4 and 5.
PCSD has not yet identified a cause for the fire.
According to the PCSD, about 150-200 acres have burned. 90% is estimated to be contained.
