Mt. Lemmon fire estimated to be 70% contained

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The road to Mt. Lemmon is still closed. Pima County Sheriff's Department is estimating that the fire is 70% contained.
PCSD says there is a possibility the road might open this afternoon.
Officers are asking non-locals to avoid the area.
PCSD has not yet identified a cause for the fire.
According to the PCSD, about 150-200 acres have burned. 70% is estimated to be contained.
