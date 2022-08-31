Mourners recognize 25th anniversary of Princess Diana death

Wednesday marks twenty five years since Princess Diana died in a car crash.
Mourners gathered at the Pont de L'alma's northern end to lay flowers and leave messages on the bridge above the underpass where she was killed.
One of the cards left at the memorial read "Deja 25 ans", which means "25 years already".
In 1997, Princess Diana was just 36 years old when the limousine carrying her and her companion Dodi Al-Fayed crashed in the tunnel as it sped away from photographers who were chasing it on on motorbikes.
At the time of her death, she was one of the world's most recognized and photographed women and a high-profile supporter of humanitarian causes.