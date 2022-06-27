Mountain lion beats the heat with surprise vacation to Tucson area resort

 Skip to main content
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 630 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry washes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 438 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
mainly rural areas of Southeastern Pima County
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

TUCSON (KVOA) — From the gorgeous views to relaxing pools, visitors from across the globe can attest that Tucson is home to some of the finest resorts the world can offer.

And it seems like their reputations are spread beyond human circles.

On Saturday, a mountain lion spend the evening pool side at a Tucson area resort, according to Arizona Game and Fish Department.

While the resort was not named, AZGFD officials said the cougar left the area without incident.

Due to the hot summer temperatures, the department says wildlife tend to seek water by entering populated areas.

Anyone who spots a mountain lion in the wild is advised to call 623-236-7201.

People who wish to support AZGFD's wildlife waters hauling operations is advised to text SENDWATER to 41444.

Have a news tip or would like to report a typo? Email Anthony Victor Reyes at areyes@kvoa.com.

