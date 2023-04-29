 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT BELOW 6000 FEET FROM MONDAY
MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR STRONG AND GUSTY SOUTHWEST
WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND A HIGH FIRE DANGER RATING FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONE 150 AND SOUTHWESTERN PORTIONS OF FIRE WEATHER
ZONE 151...

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Fire Weather
Watch, which is in effect from Monday morning through Monday
evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 150, which includes the lower
elevations of Pima and Pinal Counties and portions of Fire
Weather Zone 151, including Santa Cruz and South Central Pima
Counties.

* TIMING...11 AM through 7 PM MST Monday.

* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts 35 to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Fire Weather Watch for portions of Southeast
Arizona.

&&

Mount Vesuvius park closes access to volcano after some Napoli fans plan to fake an eruption for title celebrations

  • Updated
  • 0

The Vesuvius national park authority in Naples, Italy, has announced it will be closing access to the live volcano on Saturday, ahead of Napoli's potential title-winning game on Sunday.

Should Lazio drop points against Inter Milan in an earlier kickoff on Sunday, the Italian side could win its first Italian league title in 33 years with victory against Salernitana.

Authorities became concerned after reports emerged of plans to use blue smoke bombs and industrial strength fireworks inside the crater, which has been described as a "fragile and intrinsically dangerous place."

The volcano overlooks the city.

"The Vesuvius National Park Authority has learned with great concern from the press of the intention of some members of the Napoli team fans to celebrate the imminent championship by organizing a simulation of the Vesuvius explosion, with an "invasion" and the lighting of tricolor smoke bombs on the top of the crater," the park authority wrote in a press release.

The park authority said it "considers this initiative dangerous and impracticable as it would take place in the heart of the park ..."

The Park Authority added that such celebrations would potentially cause "damage to people and things, and, in particular, to the flora and fauna of the Vesuvius National Park as well as to the structures and technological systems present therein."

The commissioner of the park authority Raffaele De Luca also added, "We are all happy for Napoli's victory which honors the territory and will bring great joy among the citizens, but the celebrations must be limited to what is permitted by the rules of civilized life.

"Vesuvius crater is a fragile and intrinsically dangerous place."

The press release went on to say the Vesuvius police municipalities and the Carabinieri military police would provide a "massive garrison" to protect the entrances and access.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE