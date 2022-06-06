Motorcyclist sustains life-threatening injuries in midtown crash

TUCSON (KVOA) — A motorcyclist sustained life-threatening injuries in a crash that occurred in midtown Monday afternoon.
According to Tucson Police Department, the motorcycle-involved crash occurred at Grant Road and Stone Avenue.
The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital for further treatment on serious injuries sustained in the crash. TPD said the motorcyclist is currently in life-threatening condition.
🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨— Ofc. Frank Magos (@ofcrmagos) June 7, 2022
Officers are investigating a serious-injury collision involving a motorcyclist at Grant Rd. & N. Stone Ave. Please avoid the area and use an alternate route.
The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital in life-threatening condition. @OperationsWest