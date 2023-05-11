Motorcyclist succumbs to injuries after crash in Tucson's midtown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Tucson Police Department and medics from the Tucson Fire Department responded to a crash between a motorcycle and a minivan in central Tucson on May 2.
TFD transported the motorcyclist, 20-year-old Israel Antonio Martinez, to the hospital with life threatening injuries. Martinez died as a result of his injuries on May 10. The other driver was not injured.
TPD says Martinez and the driver of the minivan crashed when the minivan was making a left turn in front of the motorcycle.
According to TPD Martinez was driving above the posted speed limit. He was wearing a helmet but did not have the proper endorsement for his license.
The DUI unit says the driver of the minivan was not impaired.
The investigation is ongoing.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE