Motorcyclist dies in east Tucson crash

TUCSON (KVOA) - A 37-year-old man has died in a motorcycle crash in east Tucson late Friday night.
Officers and personnel from the Tucson Fire Department responded to the 8400 block of East Broadway Blvd. for multiple reports of a crash involving a blue 2015 Yamaha FZ07 motorcycle and a white 2012 Dodge Caliber.
Police say the driver of the motorcycle, a 37-year-old male, died at the scene.
The identity of the motorcyclist is being withheld pending next of kin notification.
Detectives determined that the motorcycle was traveling westbound on Broadway Blvd. well in excess of the posted speed limit. At the same time, the Dodge Caliber was also traveling westbound on Broadway Blvd. in the middle lane when it was struck from behind by the motorcycle.
The driver of the Dodge Caliber immediately stopped and cooperated with the investigation. Officers determined that the driver of the Dodge Caliber was not impaired by alcohol or drugs at the time of the collision.
The motorcyclist was wearing his helmet and did have a proper motorcycle endorsement.
Failure to reduce and control the speed of his motorcycle to avoid a collision and speeding are the major contributing factors of the collision.
This is an ongoing investigation, and no charges or citations have been issued at this time.