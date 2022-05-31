Motorcyclist dies from injuries sustained in crash on northwest side

TUCSON (KVOA) — One person has died in reference to Sunday's motorcycle-involved crash on the northwest side of Tucson.
At around 10 p.m. Sunday, 26-year-old Jose Fraijo was transported to the hospital after his motorcycle was struck by a Kia SUV making a left turn at the intersection of River Road & N La Cañada Drive, according to Pima County Sheriff's Department.
PCSD said Fraijo succumbed to his injuries shortly after arriving at the hospital.
The driver of the SUV was also transported to the hospital for further treatment of minor injuries sustained in the crash.
The department said impairment nor excessive speed were factors in the collision.
The investigation is ongoing.
Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest details.