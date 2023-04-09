 Skip to main content
Mother returns home following chronic heart failure just in time for her son’s birthday celebration

  • Updated
  • 0
Katie Burkholder

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – After suffering from chronic heart failure, a mother returns home just in time for her son’s birthday celebration.

Lisa Scott arrived at Encompass Health Rehabilitation Institute of Tucson in March, following a tragic incident with septic shock due to chronic heart failure.

Scott was she was left debilitated due to the damaged nerve tissue in her hands and feet, but specialists say she remained resilient and dedicated to gaining her independence back while in rehab.

Monica Garcia with an uplifting story about a local teacher's recovery.

With a goal of getting back home to her husband and two sons, it only took three weeks for her to make great strides toward regaining her strength and improving her range of motion. She is now able to walk with the assistance of her customized walking boots.

Scott says her life has been changed by the care she received at Encompass Health of Tucson, and she is grateful to make it home in time to celebrate the birthday of her son.

