Mother of victim who was assaulted by former teacher speaks out

TUCSON (KVOA) - A notice of claim was filed in Santa Cruz County last month against a former Rio Rico high school teacher and the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District.
Today News 4 Tucson's sat down with the mother of the victim who filed the notice of claim.
She asked not to be identified by face or voice.
The notice of claim is asking for $150,000.00.
"My son is not in this for the money he is in this for change something needs to change."
Joseph Edward Ellison taught drama at Rio Rico high school for four years.
During that time Lynne Cadigan the attorney for the victim claims, "Mr. Ellison for four years would bite the children, lick the children, kiss the children, hug the children, grope the children."
The mother said there are several victims, girls, and boys. When Ellison pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and assault last year she believed the probation and the 204 days behind bars was not enough.
She and her family are concerned for others. "There were no stipulations that he could not work or be around children after his probation is over."
She has a message for Ellison who she said broke the bond of the children and parents who trusted him.
"How dare you, how dare you take away the lives and futures of our children."
She also said Ellison isn't the only one she has a problem with. She feels the school district failed the children it's supposed to protect.
"The fact that the administration knew and did nothing to help these children is unacceptable. It is sickening that they have protected their own rather than protecting the children."
She believes in her son and is proud of his courage to come forward.
"Regardless of what has happened to him, he continues to strive to move forward. And we are all very proud of him."
News four reached out to the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District earlier in the week and they sent out the following statement:
"SCVUSD 35 district policy prohibits any comments on pending investigations or litigation".
The victim along with his family has been going to therapy.
He also completed his GED.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE