Most waking up dry this morning but strong to severe storms are on tap this afternoon...

It is active in Graham and Greenlee county this morning so give yourself extra time for the commute! Some isolated showers are developing in Pima and Cochise County as well but most of SE AZ is waking up dry. Activity will pick up during the early afternoon with scattered storms on tap, some of which will be strong to severe. The biggest impacts later today will be damaging wind gusts, heavy rain and hail.
Drier air will work its way into SE AZ by Thursday, but there will be enough moisture for storms to develop east of Tucson. We'll dry out by Friday with only a slight chance for storms near the AZ/NM Border this weekend.
With the drier air in place, overnight lows will drop into the 50s and 60s starting Thursday morning and it will feel more fall-like in several spots! Highs will briefly push into the triple digits this weekend but it doesn't last. Highs will drop back into the mid to upper 90s early next week with overnight lows staying comfortable.
- Today: Scattered storms (40%). High: 95°
- Tonight: Few storms before 11 PM (30%). Low: 67°
- Tomorrow: Mostly sunny with a few PM clouds possible. High: 96°