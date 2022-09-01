Most stay dry...

Very slight uptick in moisture today and tomorrow with isolated storms on tap but most of us will stay dry. Temperatures continue to warm into the low 100s today through the holiday weekend and then we could potentially see some changes thanks to tropical moisture around this time next week...
After a breezy and "cooler" day yesterday, we're starting out the morning in the 60s, 70s and 80s with a clear sky and a light breeze. It's a beautiful start thanks to the drier air that has moved in but that's going to make it hard for storms to develop this afternoon. A system from the east will try to push some moisture into SE AZ today and tomorrow but our chances are low and whatever we do see, it will be isolated and mainly for the high terrain. As a result, temperatures will continue to warm into the 90s and low 100s for the warmest spots through the holiday weekend.
As we head into the last month of the Monsoon, storms won't be as consistent as the past few weeks and coverage won't be as grand. However, we could get an assist from the tropics around this time next week so stay tuned!
- Today: Mostly sunny and hot. High: 100°
- Tonight: Mostly clear and warm. Low: 74°
- Tomorrow: Hot and mostly sunny. High: 101°