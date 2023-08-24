Most stay dry...

Isolated storms are on tap each afternoon and temperatures are heating up, especially by early next week..
We're waking up to a few clouds as the remnants of Harold pushes through Northern Arizona. Clouds will decrease from south to north this morning with tons of sunshine on tap by mid to late morning. Isolated showers and storms will develop this afternoon, especially south and east of Tucson but most will stay dry.
Expect a low grade monsoon pattern over the next week with isolated storms each afternoon. Coverage will vary day to day but temperatures will start to climb into early next week as high pressure builds over the Southwest. Over the weekend, temperatures will climb to around 104°-105° for the hottest spots, which is a few degrees above average. The heat will peak early next week with highs around 107°-108° and records will be in jeopardy as well. Remember to limit your time outside and stay hydrated!
- Today: Isolated PM storms (20%). High: 99°
- Tonight: Isolated storms before 11 PM (20%). Low: 77°
- Tomorrow: Few PM storms (30%). High: 102°