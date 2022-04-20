 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MST FRIDAY FOR
LOW HUMIDITY...STRONG WINDS AND VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER RATINGS FOR
EASTERN FIRE WEATHER ZONE 150, AND MOST OF ZONES 151, 152, 153,
AND 154...

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM MST Friday.

* AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Fire weather zone 150, and most of Fire
weather zones 151, 152, 153 and 154.

* TIMING...From 11 AM MST Friday morning to 8 PM MST Friday
evening.

* WINDS...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

Most people in US want masks for travelers: AP-NORC poll

  • Updated
  • 0
Mask Mandate Dropped for Travelers in Airports and Airlines
Sean Blundy / CC BY 2.0

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A poll finds that a majority of people in the United States continue to support a mask requirement for people traveling on airplanes and other shared transportation.

The poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that 56% of those surveyed favor requiring people on planes, trains and public transportation to wear masks.

That compares with 24% opposed and 20% who say they’re neither in favor nor opposed. Interviews for the poll were conducted before a federal judge in Florida on Monday struck down the national mask mandate on airplanes and mass transit.

The Justice Department is filing an appeal seeking to overturn the judge’s order.

