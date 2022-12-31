More Valley Rain & Mountain Snow!

Happy New Year! Most of us will stay dry tonight but another winter storm will impact us Sunday bringing more valley rain and mountain snow!
Showers will increase from west to east Sunday morning! The biggest impacts will be heavy rain leading to ponding in low-lying spots and some running washes. Flash flooding is not expected! Isolated thunderstorms will also be possible in Pinal and Pima County Sunday afternoon so be sure to listen out for thunder! A Wind Advisory will also be in effect to the south and east of Tucson from 11 AM to 8 PM with gusts up to 50 mph possible!
Forecast Rain Totals Sunday into Monday:
- Cochise County: up to 0.5"
- Pima & Santa Cruz County: 0.25" to 1.0"
- Pinal, Graham & Greenlee County: 0.60" to 1.25"
- Localized areas may receive up to 1.75 inches of rain in the foothills of the higher terrain.
The snow level will start out around 8,000 feet Sunday morning but will drop to as low as 5,000 feet by Sunday night! A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect Sunday morning through Monday morning for elevations above 5,000 feet including Summerhaven and Bisbee. A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect for the White Mountains above 6,000 feet, where snowfall totals will be greater. Biggest impacts will be icy and slushy roads as well as low visibility thanks to gusty wind up to 50 mph! Always call the Catalina Highway Hotline number before heading up to Summerhaven as the road will most likely close at some point on Sunday. (520) 547-7510
Forecast Snow Totals on Sunday into Monday:
- 1” to 2” between 5,000’ - 6,000’
- 2" to 6" between 6,000' - 7,000'
- 6" to 10" above 7,000'
- 12"+ for the mountain peaks
- 12” to 18” in the White Mountains
Some showers could linger on Monday morning with highs only warming into the 40s and 50s to start the new week with another opportunity for showers Tuesday!
- Tonight: Mostly cloudy and mild. Low: 52°
- Tomorrow: Showers likely, windy (100%). High: 62°
- Monday: Showers early (20%) then mostly sunny. High: 55°