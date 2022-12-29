More valley rain and mountain snow!

We are waking up dry this morning but we do have a chance for some isolated to scattered showers later today before a stronger winter storm impacts us this weekend...
Temperatures are in the 30s and 40s this morning and highs will only push into the 50s and low 60s this afternoon. A weak system passing through will bring a chance for valley rain and mountain snow this afternoon and evening with only light accumulation expected. An additional 1" to 3" of snow will be possible in the mountains with trace to 0.25" possible.
Most of us will stay dry on Friday and Saturday but another winter storm will impact us by the end of the weekend bringing another round of valley rain and mountain snow! The bulk of the activity will happen on Sunday but there is a slight chance for isolated showers as early as New Year's Eve night so bring an umbrella to any celebration just in case!
The biggest impacts will be heavy rain leading to ponding in low-lying spots and some running washes. Flash flooding is not expected!
Forecast Rain Totals on Sunday:
- Cochise County: up to 0.5"
- Pima & Santa Cruz County: 0.25" to 1.0"
- Pinal, Graham & Greenlee County: 0.60" to 1.25"
- Localized areas may receive up to 1.75 inches of rain in the foothills of the higher terrain.
The snow level will start out around 8,000 feet on Sunday morning but will drop to as low as 6,000 feet! The biggest impact will be icy and slushy roads as well as low visibility.
Forecast Snow Totals on Sunday:
- 6,000' Up to 2.0"
- 6,000' to 7,000' between 3.0" to 6.0"
- 7,000' and above between 6.0" to 12.0"+
Lingering showers will be possible into early next week and temperatures will drop in the upper 50s for the warmest spots! Overnight lows in the 20s and 30s can be expected.
- Today: Isolated showers otherwise partly sunny (30%). High: 61°
- Tonight: Scattered showers then mostly cloudy (40%). Low: 44°
- Tomorrow: Cool with a mix of sun and clouds. High: 62°