More tropical moisture!

Tropical Depression Harold will bring some moisture our way today and tonight! Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms and "cooler" afternoon highs...
We're waking up dry this morning but showers will increase from east to west as Tropical Depression Harold heads our way. While the impacts won't be nearly as great as the remnants of Hurricane Hilary, scattered showers and storms are on tap today and some storms could be strong to severe, especially west of Tucson. The biggest threat will be heavy rainfall, which could lead to flash flooding and damaging wind gusts. Temperatures will also take a dive with highs only warming into the 80s and low to mid 90s.
Storm coverage will begin to decrease as we head towards the weekend and temperatures will start to heat up as a result. Highs will push slightly above normal this weekend with highs in the low 100s for the hottest spots.
- Today: A few PM storms (30%). High: 97°
- Tonight: Scattered storms before 11 PM (50%). Low: 72°
- Tomorrow: Isolated PM storms (20%). High: 99°