More triple digits anyone?

Temperatures are heating up as high pressure begins to build! Expect highs near or at 100 degrees this afternoon with tons of sunshine and lighter breeze and then gets even hotter tomorrow and Friday...
The warm up begins and temperatures will start pushing several degrees above average. Highs will range from the low 90s to low 100s for most of Southeastern Arizona with lows dropping into the 50s and 60s tonight. Thankfully, the wind will be lighter as high pressure settles in the rest of the work week.
Highs will continue to warm into the triple digits and as the ridge strengthens, the hottest days will be tomorrow and Friday with temperatures around 103°. Then, a few systems will pass to the north for Memorial Day Weekend and that will drop our temperatures to around 98° - 100° Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Unfortunately, these systems will bring a breeze so be extra careful if you plan on doing any outdoor grilling and keep in mind there are several fire restrictions on both state and federal land.
With the big warm up on tap, always remember to look before you lock, stay hydrated and limit any strenuous outdoor activities! If you have to walk your dog during the afternoon, also remember that the asphalt temperature can be 50 degrees hotter than the air temperature. Your dog's paw WILL burn if you walk them on asphalt. Please be careful and keep them on grassy surfaces or in the shade!
- Today: Hot and sunny. High: 100°
- Tonight: Mild and clear. Low: 65°
- Tomorrow: Hot and sunny. High: 103°