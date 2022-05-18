 Skip to main content
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY AND A VERY HIGH
TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER INDEX FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 151, 152, 153,
154, AND MOST OF 150...

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Fire Weather
Watch, which is in effect from Friday morning through Friday
evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...The eastern two thirds of fire weather zone 150
and all of fire weather zones 151, 152, 153 and 154.

* TIMING...From Friday morning through Friday evening.

* WINDS...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...7 to 12 percent valleys and 10 to 17 percent
mountains.

* IMPACTS...Due to these weather conditions and the extreme dryness
of the fuels, any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly and resist control efforts.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Fire Weather Watch for portions of Southeast
Arizona.

More than $600M to be invested in Tucson street repairs through Prop 411

TUCSON (KVOA) — Dale Calvert has lived in Tucson nearly 60 years.

This is the first time that anything is going to be comprehensive enough to deal with the problem. He believes with the passage of Prop 411,

Tucson streets in desperate need of resurfacing and repair will finally get attention.

"This council has stood up and said we need to solve this problem and they estimate it'll take $600 million," Calvert said. "So, here we are."

According to the city, only 25 percent of registered voters cast a ballot but of that 25 percent, an overwhelming majority backed Prop 411 - estimated to provide over $600 million to make our streets safer over the next 10 years.

"This folks, what we did, what Tucsonans did is a historic investment never seen before, historic investment in ourselves," Tucson Mayor Regina Romero said. "And now, we've got to go fix our roads."

Calvert is a retired accountant and leads the Independent Citizen Oversight Commission tasked with making sure the City of Tucson carries out this vision.

"We sit down and we go through all the money that's been collected and make sure what the status of all the projects are," he said.

When voters approved Prop 101 in 2017, that brought $250 million to neighborhood streets over five years. Calvert says some of that tax money still has to hit.

"There are a number of projects that are ongoing," Calvert said. "The city doesn't spend money on projects until they have money in the account. So, you know, there is still money to be collected through June 30."

Calvert has been searching for a solution to fix the streets for years in this community.

He believes this is the city's best shot.

"Is there a possibilty because of inflation or engineering problems that they may not get all the way through it? Yes," Calvert said. "But, the reality is, you're never going to know that until you start doing it."

Have a news tip or would like to report a typo? Email Anthony Victor Reyes at areyes@kvoa.com.

