More than $600M to be invested in Tucson street repairs through Prop 411

TUCSON (KVOA) — Dale Calvert has lived in Tucson nearly 60 years.

This is the first time that anything is going to be comprehensive enough to deal with the problem. He believes with the passage of Prop 411,

Tucson streets in desperate need of resurfacing and repair will finally get attention.

"This council has stood up and said we need to solve this problem and they estimate it'll take $600 million," Calvert said. "So, here we are."

According to the city, only 25 percent of registered voters cast a ballot but of that 25 percent, an overwhelming majority backed Prop 411 - estimated to provide over $600 million to make our streets safer over the next 10 years.

"This folks, what we did, what Tucsonans did is a historic investment never seen before, historic investment in ourselves," Tucson Mayor Regina Romero said. "And now, we've got to go fix our roads."

Calvert is a retired accountant and leads the Independent Citizen Oversight Commission tasked with making sure the City of Tucson carries out this vision.

"We sit down and we go through all the money that's been collected and make sure what the status of all the projects are," he said.

When voters approved Prop 101 in 2017, that brought $250 million to neighborhood streets over five years. Calvert says some of that tax money still has to hit.

"There are a number of projects that are ongoing," Calvert said. "The city doesn't spend money on projects until they have money in the account. So, you know, there is still money to be collected through June 30."

Calvert has been searching for a solution to fix the streets for years in this community.

He believes this is the city's best shot.

"Is there a possibilty because of inflation or engineering problems that they may not get all the way through it? Yes," Calvert said. "But, the reality is, you're never going to know that until you start doing it."