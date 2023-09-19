More than $600,000 invested in Arizona recycling infrastructure

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KVOA) - Senators Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema announce over half a billion dollar investment headed to Arizona.
The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provides $693,192 for the state of Arizona through the Solid Waste Infrastructure for Recycling grant program.
The funds will be invested in Arizona recycling infrastructure and waste management systems.
The investment was awarded through the EPA’s newly established Solid Waste Infrastructure for Recycling grant program, which was created and funded through Kelly and Sinema’s landmark infrastructure law.
“These resources support long-term investments in our waste management systems that will keep Arizona communities clean and healthy for decades to come,” said Sen. Kelly.
“My bipartisan infrastructure law continues to deliver meaningful, lasting results for Arizona. I'm proud to announce today’s funding from the law will improve waste management systems for Arizona cities and towns – helping ensure a healthier environment and stronger economy for Arizona communities,” said Sinema, co-author and lead negotiator of the bipartisan infrastructure law.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE