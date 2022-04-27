More than 100,000 pounds of beef recalled over E. Coli concerns

U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service said on Monday that more than 120,000 pounds of ground beef products have been recalled over E. Coli fears.
The FSIS said that the lakeside refrigerated services products that were being recalled were produced between February 1 and April 8.
The agency said the recalled products include nature's reserve, Seg, Thomas Farms, Tajima beef patties and Marketside Butcher Wagyu beef.
The FSIS said the problems were discovered during routine testing of imported products.
There have been no confirmed reports of illness due to consumption of the recalled ground beef products.